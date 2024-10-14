Bozoma Saint John remember’s Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s wedding as extravagant

Bozoma Saint John spoke highly of Priyanka and her wedding ceremony.

Bozoma Saint John deemed Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s wedding as unforgettable.

She described the wedding as a "Weekend of Luxury" to People at the Diwali ball in New York City on October 12th.

She said the wedding ceremony was beautiful, with a great atmosphere and with delicious food.

"It was so lovely." Saint John reminisced.

"They created an atmosphere of very close friends and family who were treated to a weekend of incredible luxury at a palace that was left all to us. I had the best time." she added.

The businesswoman further noted that everyone’s fashion game at the event was strong and they were all dressed beautifully.

Saint John, who was recent casted for the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, also spoke about her friendship with Chopra.

"We were working on X Factor, and I met her in Los Angeles, and we just clicked immediately," Saint John shared with People.

Bozoma described the Quantico actress as someone who isn’t afraid of change and trying out new things, explaining that’s what she loved about her.

Priyanka and Nick got married in 2018 in India. The wedding lasted a couple of days and was attended by 225 guests.

The wedding started off with a Christian ceremony officiated by the Jealous hit singer’s father.

The next day, the newlyweds re-married in a traditional Hindu ceremony.























