Diddy's son King Combs 'night of fun' clip with girlfriend goes viral

Christian 'King' Combs viral video draws mix reactions from fans

Sean 'Diddy' Combs son, Christian 'King' Combs is making headlines after getting captured partying with his girlfriend, Raven Tracy, at a nightclub.

Live Bitez shared a video on Instagram captioning it with, “King Combs declares he's got the baddest girl in the world while turning up with friends at the club!"

The clip witnesses Christian with Raven, dancing and pouring shots of liquor.

Moreover, the couple then shared a kiss as they move rhythmically to the music, on the dance floor surrounded by friends.

The rapper can be seen singing songs comprising of Mya’s 2000 track, Best of Me, Part 2, featuring Jay-Z.

Legacy singer's night of fun clip went viral two days after he attended father ‘Diddy’s' court appearance along with siblings; Quincy Brown, 33, Justin Combs, 30, Chance Combs, twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs, both 17, and mother, Janice Combs at Manhattan federal court.



Diddy’s attorneys have submitted a plea to commence his trial in April or May next year. However, the finalized dates will overlap with the Met Gala 2025, which is also set to take place in Manhattan.

For the unversed, Sean Combs, known as Diddy has been charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.