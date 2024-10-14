Selena Gomez knows its 'hard' for people to take her acting 'seriously'

Selena Gomez last featured in Spanish-speaking project named 'Emilia Perez'

American singer and actress Selena Gomez has admitted that she knows it is hard for people to take her acting seriously.

Selena, who played an important role in Spanish film Emilia Perez, explained the PA news agency at BFI London Film Festival: “I think that my taste in film and working with filmmakers has evolved, and I only want to stretch more in that area.”

She continued saying: “I know it’s probably hard for people to take me seriously, I get why.”

“But also at the same time, (director) Jacques Audiard saw something in me, and I then saw something in myself, and I am thrilled”, added the Barney & Friends actress.

Gomez played the drug lord’s wife, Jessi Del Monte in Emilia Perez. The film had a gala screening at the BFI London Film Festival where the We Don’t talk Anymore singer admitted feeling proud to be involved in a Spanish project.

The 32-year-old actress rose to fame as a child star after featuring in Disney backed series, Wizards of Waverly Place. She later starred in Only Murders In The Building along with popular comedy stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Selena Gomez’s latest project, Emilia Perez is a Spanish-language French musical that showcases the story of the Mexican Cartel leader.