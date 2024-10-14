Coldplay's 'Moon Music' tops 'Billboard 200 chart' in America

'Moon Music' is Coldplay's 10th studio album

Popular rock band, Coldplay has achieved another milestone as its latest launched studio album, 'Moon Music' has topped the Billboard 200 chart in the USA.

To express their excitement and gratitude, the band took it to their official social media handle and wrote: “Thank you to everyone in the US who made Moon Music No. 1. Bring on summer 2025.”

As per Billboard, the British rock band formed in 1997, had its biggest sales week after 2015.

'Moon Music' becomes their fifth studio album to have earned the number one rank on the Billboard. The album overtook Sabrina Carpenter’s album, ‘Short n Sweet’ and secured the top spot for itself.

This is not the first time that Coldplay’s studio album turned out to be No. 1 on the Billboard chart. Before 'Moon Music', other albums namely; 'Ghost Stories' (2014), 'Mylo Xyloto' (2011), 'Viva La Vida or Death and All His Friends' (2008) and 'X&Y' (2005) also secured the first place in chart ranks.

Led by Chris Martin, band Coldplay released their 10th studio album, 'Moon Music' on October 4, 2024 which also embraces collaboration with Jon Hopkins and Ayra Starr.