Justin Timberlake stresses on band reunion amid DWI case: Here’s why

Justin Timberlake's team shares reason behind band reunion

Justin Timberlake has recently explained why he wants band reunion amid his DWI case.



A source told In Touch that the singer wanted to “go back” to his old bandmates from NSYNC.

“Now is the time to give the people what they want and remind everyone why they fell in love with Justin in the first place,” said an insider.

The source pointed out, “Fans are eager for a blast from the past.”

“Justin’s team is hoping nostalgia will distract from his recent troubles and shine a light on his talent as an entertainer!” added an insider.

Justin was lately in trouble after he cancelled his Newark, New Jersey, show 30 minutes before the doors were supposed to open.

Last week, the Selfish crooner took to social media to announce the news, claiming the postponement was due to an undisclosed “injury”.

Justin wrote, “I'm so sorry to postpone tonight's show. I have an injury that is preventing me from performing. I'm so disappointed to not see you all - but I'm working to reschedule ASAP. I promise to make it up to you and give you the show ya'll deserve.”

The postponement news came three weeks after the singer was pleaded guilty to “driving while ability impaired”.