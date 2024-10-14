Travis Barker unhappy with Kourtney Kardashian’s support for Justin Bieber

Travis Barker 'possessive' of Kourtney Kardashian amid Justin Bieber controversy

Travis Barker finds it jarring after his wife Kourtney Kardashian shows her support to former boyfriend Justin Bieber.



A source spilled to In Touch, “Travis swears he’s not at all threatened by Justin, but he just finds it extremely disrespectful.”

“Everyone knows Justin and Kourtney hooked up, whether Kourtney wants to admit it or not, and just from an ego perspective, Travis can’t handle the idea of people thinking she’s close to him again,” explained an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Travis is very possessive of Kourtney and doesn’t want her spending time with anyone else, really, let alone a guy she used to have a thing with.”

For the unversed, Justin and Kourtney sparked romance rumours after the reality star’s split from Scott Disick in 2015.

The source noted, “Kourtney is not going to disrespect Travis and go against his wishes, but at the same time, it is annoying to her.”

“She wishes Travis would just get over it and act more mature,” remarked an insider.

Another source confirmed, “Kourtney has zero interest in Justin romantically. She’s just concerned for him like everyone else is and thinks he could use some support.”

Meanwhile, Justin made headlines after Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering in September.

The Baby hit-maker did not comment on Sean’s arrest, as a source previously told the same outlet, “It’s like he’s fallen off the map since Diddy’s arrest and all the sick details coming out.”

“People are genuinely worried about him. Dealing with that and being a new dad probably has him stressed as hell,” added an insider.