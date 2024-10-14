Julia Fox shares how son became ‘grounding force’ during Kanye West split

Julia Fox dishes out how she got through her breakup with Kanye West

Julia Fox, who rose to fame with her romance with Kanye West, has revealed how she coped with the split from the rapper.

The 34-year-old Italian actress, who dated West after his split with Kim Kardashian, recently shared that the relationship is one of her biggest regrets in life.

She opened up about her breakup with the rapper in an interview with Times Magazine on Saturday, October 12th, citing a non-disclosure agreement West asked her to sign as one of the reasons she decided to part ways.

She revealed that when West told her, "I can't be friends with you if you don't sign it," she knew that the relationship had run its course.

"I'll live," the Uncut Gems star responded and broke all contact with now-ex boyfriend.

She credited her three-year-old son Valentino for being her “grounding force” through that rough period.

“It was like, I can't go down this spiral because no man, no matter how rich or famous, is worth one minute away from my child," the actress told the outlet.

The mom of one added that she regrets the relationship and that she “was in probably the most uncomfortable position in [her] life”

Fox started dating the Donda rapper after her split with Russian pilot Peter Artemiev, whom she shares her child with.