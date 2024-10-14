BigHit issues disappointing statement about J-Hope’s military discharge day

BTS member J Hope is scheduled to release on October 17 from the mandatory military service

BigHit released a statement four days before J-Hope’s discharge from mandatory military service, leaving fans slightly disappointed.

The BTS record label reposted the statement on Instagram stories on Sunday, October 13, noting that no plans have been made for the K-pop icon upon his release.

"J-Hope is close to completing his active service in the army and will soon be discharged," they stated, explaining why no special arrangements are on the horizon. "Discharge day is a day shared by many service members. No special events are planned for J-Hope’s discharge."

Not only have no homecoming arrangements been made to welcome the Dynamite singer, but fans are also urged to refrain from appearing at the discharge site to avoid overcrowding.

"To prevent any issues arising from overcrowding, fans are strongly advised to refrain from visiting the site. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts," the statement added.

Expressing gratitude for the fans' support, the company concluded by saying, "Our company will continue to put our utmost effort into supporting our artists."

J-Hope, 30, was enlisted in the military on April 18, 2023, and is scheduled to be released on October 17, 2024.

With J-Hope’s return home from the army followed by Jin, only five more members—Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V—are left to complete their service.