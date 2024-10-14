Irina Shayk shares highlights from beach date with Bradley Cooper's daughter

Irina Shayk enjoys beach day with seven-year-old daughter Lea

Irina Shayk offered a sneak peek into her day out with daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper.

The 38-year-old model took to Instagram on Sunday, October 13, to post a carousel of photos and a video showcasing how the mother-daughter spent the weekend together.

"In [black heart emoji] with …." she captioned the post whose first photo featured her furry black companion, Peanut, followed by several snapshots of nature scenery.

Among the aesthetic shots, one picture captured Lea, who Shayk shares with her former love interest Bradley Cooper, gazing at the endless sea, enjoying the waves approaching her with her hand on her waist.

The daughter looked adorable in a pair of colourful shots, wearing a blue sweatshirt and a white fuzzy hat.



Another slide included an endearing selfie of Shayk brimming with happiness as her seven-year-old daughter sat in her lap.

They smiled ear to ear while the mother of one covered her daughter’s face with a black heart emoji, the same one she used in the caption.

Their dog, meanwhile, makes a slightly blurry cameo while nestled in Lea’s arms.

Though the little Lea has already made an appearance on the red carpet with her father at the the Meastro premiere, among other outings, Shayk tends to keep her daughter out of the spotlight, like her love life.