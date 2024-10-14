Ethan Slater supports Ariana Grande’s 2nd Saturday Night Live gig

Ethan Slater supports Ariana Grande's Saturday Night Live gig

Ethan Slater seems to always be there for Ariana Grande.



Grande‘s boyfriend, although subtly, showed support for the music star over her Saturday Night Live hosting gig in the Saturday, October 12 episode.

The 32-year-old Broadway star took to his Instagram Stories to re-share footage from SNL‘s official account from Grande’s period on Sunday, October 13.

The 31-year-old songstress portrayed a Renaissance-era character trying to get the attention of the Prince (Andrew Dismukes). Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg, show's alums, appeared in cameos, playing the part of the pop star’s parents.

Slater also liked SNL‘s post about Grande's skit.

The popstar did her second gig with Saturday Night Live as a host in this weekend’s episode, which featured a name from the music world, Stevie Nicks.

Prior to her March 2016 debut as the show's host, Grande had two previous musical guest appearances in September 2014 and March of this year.

Slater and Grande met each other for the first time during the filming of the forthcoming two-part Wicked film adaptation and word of their romance came out in July 2023, the same month Grande’s separation from Dalton Gomez was confirmed.