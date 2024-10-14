Bruce Willis is ‘stable’ amid frontotemporal dementia diagnosis: Demi Moore

Bruce Willis’ ex-wife, Demi Moore on husbands frontotemporal dementia

Bruce Willis’ ex-wife, Demi Moore, shared an update on the actor’s health and opened up on her journey of support.



During the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival on Sunday, October 13, The Substance actress was honoured with the Career Achievement in Acting Award. The recognition came during a live discussion moderated by HIFF Advisory Board member Alina Cho.

At 61, the actress reflected on various topics, including her ex-husband's health. She shared that her former spouse, 69, is "stable" despite his ongoing battle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Demi also reflected on how she sees fit to deal with the situation.

“You know, I've said this before. The disease is what the disease is. And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is," she told the audience. "But for where he's at, he is stable.”

“What I always encourage is to just meet them where they're at. When you're holding on to what was, I think it's a losing game,” she added of the Hollywood legend. “But when you show up to meet them where they're at, there is great beauty and sweetness.”

“And being able to share with whatever we have, for however long we have it,” Moore reflected on visiting Bruce “two days ago” with her granddaughter, daughter Rumer's toddler, Louetta.