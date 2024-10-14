Justin Bieber's family 'concerned' about possible abuse by Diddy: Report

The pop star has reportedly distanced himself from friends and family after Diddy's arrest

Justin Bieber has reportedly isolated himself amid his ex-mentor Diddy’s arrest, leading to growing concerns amongst his friends and family, per a new report by Page Six.



As disturbing revelations about Diddy continue to emerge, including his past relationship with a 15-year-old Bieber, the pop star is being forced to face the difficult realities of his troubled past.

“Family members are concerned about Justin,” an insider told the outlet. “It’s unclear whether Diddy would have taken advantage of Justin at the time as his family was nearby, his manager Scooter Braun really did care about him.”

Now 30 and a new father, Bieber’s past ties to Diddy have resurfaced after the music mogul’s arrest on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. Old videos of the two during Bieber’s teenage years are raising concerns among fans.

One such video detailed Diddy’s “48 hours” with a teenaged Justin, with the music mogul ominously promising to deliver “every 15-year-old’s dream.”

“He was a teenager. He was the biggest pop star in the world. Everyone was worried about him, and we didn’t know if he would survive it. People took advantage of everything he did,” noted another source.