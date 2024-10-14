Ryan Gosling becomes bookish teacher in gritty filming of Project Hail Mary

Ryan Gosling follows in the footsteps of The Martian’s $630 million success.

Ryan Gosling is adding yet another intriguing character to his diverse repertoire, this time portraying a bookish school teacher turned astronaut in the upcoming sci-fi film Project Hail Mary.

Filming took place on South Parade Pier in Southsea on Sunday, where the 43-year-old actor braved the elements in a bright yellow raincoat amidst the rainy conditions.

Known for his colorful roles—ranging from quirky loners and crack-addicted history teachers to the iconic first man on the moon and Mattel's beloved Ken Doll—Gosling looked surprisingly subdued as he shot scenes alongside a co-star.

Embracing his character, Ryland Grace, he donned a striped shirt, maroon tie, and circular spectacles, appearing relaxed as he chatted with members of the production team between takes.

Project Hail Mary is adapted from Andy Weir's 2021 novel, and fans are eager to see how Gosling brings this unique story to life on the big screen.

As filming for the movie continued, Ryan was spotted holding a phone and listening intently through wired earphones, adding to the buzz surrounding the production.

His presence at South Parade Pier in Southsea sparked a frenzy among locals, with dozens of film trucks and minibuses lining the area as fans flocked to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Gosling's involvement in the film, both as the lead actor and producer, has been in the works for over four years, following the success of Andy Weir's earlier novel adaptation, The Martian.

That film, which starred Matt Damon, was a box office hit, grossing an impressive $630 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

The movie follows the story of junior high school teacher-turned-astronaut Ryland Grace, portrayed by The Barbie actor.



