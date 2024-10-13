Prince William insults Prince Harry with King Charles' words at new event

Prince William’s speech sparks reflection on Harry and Meghan’s departure from Royal duties.

Prince William had given a powerful speech at King Charles' coronation back on May 7, 2023.

Now, viewers are sending a throwback to the video as they interpret the Prince of Wales' message to be insulting brother Prince Harry indirectly.

One user quipped, "Service, Harry. Do you hear that? Not a free ride," while another emphasized, "SERVICE. Something Harry doesn’t understand."



The conversation reignited memories of the royal couple's decision to step back from their royal duties in early 2020.

At the time, Buckingham Palace issued a statement highlighting the challenges of balancing their roles, stating, "It is not possible to continue with responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service."

King Charles's Coronation concert brought together a star-studded lineup of performers at the picturesque grounds of Windsor Castle.

The Prince of Wales spoke about his father’s dedication to service, many listeners couldn’t help but draw connections to his younger brother, Prince Harry, and sister-in-law Meghan Markle.



During the historic royal event, William paid tribute to King Charles’s decades of commitment to the monarchy and society.

After honoring the late Queen Elizabeth II, he remarked, "For all that celebrations are magnificent, at the heart of the pageantry is a simple message: Service.

My father's first words on entering Westminster Abbey yesterday were a pledge of service. It was a pledge to continue to serve."