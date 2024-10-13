Prince William opens up about Princess Diana in emotional ITV documentary

Prince William shares motivation for ending homelessness.

A newly released clip from ITV reveals that Prince William draws significant inspiration from his late mother, Princess Diana, in his mission to combat homelessness.

In the voiceover accompanying footage of his charitable engagements, William states, "I have taken some inspiration and guidance from what my mother did, particularly with homelessness."

The Prince of Wales elaborates, saying, "I've slowly tried to work out what can I bring to the role and the platform that I have."

This preview is part of his upcoming ITV documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, which chronicles the first year of his ambitious campaign, Homewards.

Set to span five years, the documentary provides a behind-the-scenes look at William's journey and highlights his commitment to ending homelessness, showcasing the impact of his efforts and the lessons learned along the way.

The recently shared clip on ITV's Instagram features him in a heartfelt conversation with former English footballer, Farah Williams, as part of his campaign against homelessness.

Royal fans have taken to social media in droves to express their admiration for William's efforts during the initiative.

One user, @bestofwaleses, remarked, "William is his mother's true son. Diana would not only be proud of the incredible man he has become, but also proud that her son is the best future King Britain could have."

Another fan praised his dedication, stating, "Watching the Prince of Wales work intensively on such important and little-talked-about issues is something to be inspired by.

I’m proud of everything the Prince of Wales has done with Homewards and I can’t wait to watch this documentary!"