Harry and Meghan left out of Royal family’s festive celebrations this Christmas

The Royal Family has finalized their guest list for this year’s Christmas gathering at Sandringham, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are notably absent.



Buckingham Palace aides recently sent out invitations for the festive dinner, set to take place in the ballroom of Sandringham House to accommodate the large number of attendees expected.

"There will be a significant crowd at this year’s dinner," a source revealed.

"Last year, the ballroom was trialed for the first time, and it was such a success that they decided to do it again this year."

Guests can look forward to a buffet-style roast dinner, allowing family members to help themselves to a traditional spread complete with all the festive trimmings.

It promises to be a memorable occasion, showcasing the warmth and camaraderie of the Royal Family during the holiday season—minus the Sussexes.

While the Sussexes will be absent from this year’s Royal Family Christmas gathering, Queen Camilla is ensuring it remains a large family affair.

The 77-year-old monarch has invited her children and grandchildren, with the rest of the family expected to join the festive celebration.

Camilla’s family includes her son, Tom Parker Bowles, who has two children—17-year-old Lola and 14-year-old Freddy—and her daughter, Laura Lopes, who has a daughter named Eliza, 16, along with twins Gus and Louis, 14.

Although many Royal Family members will congregate on the estate, not everyone will be staying overnight. Prince William and Princess Kate will be at their nearby Anmer Hall but plan to attend the family festivities.

In an exciting twist, Princess Beatrice will also be present this year, proudly showcasing her baby bump and introducing her daughter, Sienna.

she set to celebrate alongside her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, their three-year-old daughter Sienna, and Bea’s stepson, Wolfie.