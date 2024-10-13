Scottish DJ and producer Jack Revill breathes his last at 38

Scottish DJ Jack Revill passes away at 38

Scottish DJ and producer Jack Revill died at the age of 38 after suffering from a major head injury in Ibiza.

The Jackmaster’s death was announced by his family after he passed away on Saturday, October 12, following complications arising from an accidental injury.

His family issued an emotional statement which read, “It is with profound sorrow that we confirm the untimely passing of Jack Revill, known to many as Jackmaster.

“Jack tragically died in Ibiza on the morning of October 12, following complications arising from an accidental head injury.

“His family — Kate, Sean and Johnny — are utterly heartbroken.

“While deeply touched by the overwhelming support from friends, colleagues and fans, the family kindly requests privacy as they navigate the immense grief of this devastating loss.”

Revill, who worked at well-known record shop in Glasgow, recently dropped his latest single Nitro featuring Kid Enigma.

During an interview with Electronic Groove music magazine, he previously revealed, “It was about feeling hyped and inspired in the club.

“Sadly, those moments are rare now. Blame the phones and people who don’t dance, I think.”