Gigi Hadid steps out in NYC after sizzling appearances at PFW

Gigi Hadid was recently spotted on the streets of New York City after igniting multiple runways with her eye-catching walk during Paris Fashion Week.

According to the Daily Mail, the supermodel was photographed while exiting a restaurant on October 11, 2024.

Notably, Gigi donned a checked pattern coat and jeans, paired with a basic white T-shirt.

For lunch, the fashionista tied her hair back into a low bun and wore designer sunglasses.

This appearance of the model came after her remarkable catwalks at the Paris fashion gala.

The 29-year-old model walked for top designers such as Victoria Beckham, Vetements, and Rabanne.

On the personal front, Gigi has been romantically linked with the Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper since October 2023.

The globally recognised supermodel shares a four-year-old daughter named Khai Malik with her ex-partner Zayn Malik.

The now exes co-parent their little one who just turned four recently.

Following Khai's fourth birthday, an insider shared with Life & Style magazine that Gigi is getting super close to Zayn and she has been considering reconciliation with him.

The tipster remarked, “They obviously went through a horrible break-up, but they’ve worked through things for the sake of their daughter and are getting along really well again.”