Liam Hemsworth's 'Lonely Planet' falls 'flat', fans say 'shallowest epiphany ever written'

'Lonely Planet' stars Liam Hemsworth along with Laura Dern

The Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth’s new film Lonely Planet that recently released on Netflix has awfully disappointed fans and viewers.

However, the globally watched streaming platform released other romantic films as well this year namely, A Family Affair and Nobody Wants This, which turned out extremely successful.

But Lonely Planet fell completely flat soon after its release on October 11. The film received 38% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 44% on Popcornmeter.

Besides these rating, some X users also came forward to give their two cents about Liam’s latest romantic drama film.

One of the users wrote: “Not only was Liam Hemsworth & Laura Dern’s chemistry unconvincing, forced & awkward, LONELY PLANET has got to be the most insignificant, inconsequential romantic drama that Netflix assembly line had ever produced; featuring the shallowest epiphany ever written.”

“Lonely Planet fell so spectacularly flat, like there wasn’t a single moment throughout the movie that I felt anything”, wrote another user.

One of the X users said: “It is going to be so hard to find a film worse than Lonely Planet this year where Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth’s lack of chemistry is displayed as a fascinating crash.”

Lonely Planet featuring Liam Hemsworth and Laura Dern is now streaming Netflix.