Kate Middleton’s new move hints at past Meghan Markle misunderstanding

Kate Middleton is seemingly picking up style inspiration from her estranged sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, despite their previous grievances.

The Princess of Wales, who is easing back into her royal engagements after completing her cancer treatment, appears to be making a statement with her wardrobe, a strategy that the royal has used many times before.

However, a fashion designer noted a key detail in Kate’s cancer recovery video, released in early September, which linked it to Meghan’s Colombia tour with Prince Harry in August.

During the Colombia trip, Meghan stepped out in a Veronica Beard formal navy top and trousers, and just three weeks later, Kate wore a midi stress in her video to make the important health announcement.

“Her recent choices, such as the bohemian midi dress by Veronica Beard and the purple Safiyaa dress she wore at the Wimbledon Men’s Final, demonstrate her willingness to experiment with her wardrobe,” fashion designer Peter Martinez told GB News.

Kate Middleton wears Meghan's preferred brand for important annoucement

“One thing is certain: Kate’s style will always be a reflection of her personal journey and her role as a royal figure,” he continued. “As she continues to heal and undertake her public duties, we can expect to see her fashion choices evolve in inspiring ways.”

Fashion appears to be a point of friction between the two daughters-in-law of King Charles. Prince Harry pointed out a misunderstanding that came up between Kate during Meghan’s early days with the royals in his memoir, Spare.

“Meg acknowledged the tension among the four of us and ventured that it might go back to those early days when she’d first joined the family—a misunderstanding that had almost passed without notice,” Harry wrote.

“Kate thought Meg had wanted her fashion contacts. But Meg had her own. They’d got off on the wrong foot perhaps?”

It is uncertain if Kate will be looking at more designers favoured by Meghan. Meanwhile, recently Sarah Burton, who famously designed Kate’s Alexander McQueen wedding dress, was announced to have left the British label to join Givenchy, a brand Meghan wears often.

A style expert suggested that the princess “trusts Sarah Burton deeply, and the mutual loyalty means Kate will continue to show support by wearing Givenchy for the season ahead.”