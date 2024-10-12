Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis' 'Freaky Friday' to get a sequel

Disney officially announced the sequel of 'Freaky Friday' on social media

Disney has officially announced that their 2003 film Freaky Friday will be getting a sequel starring; Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

After a long hiatus of 22 years, the makers have finally decided to bring the old girl duo back for another installment, this time officially named, Freakier Friday.

Lindsay and Jamie are both bringing back the madness to the big screens on August 8, 2025.

The official news of the sequel was announced on Disney’s official Instagram handle with both actress’ giving a scary pose while referencing to the first film released in 2003.

Both Lohan and Curtis could be seen wearing their night suit pajamas and shirt. The post had a small caption along with the official release date of the film.

“TGIF. #FreakierFriday arrives in theaters August 8, 2025,” the post read.

Freakier Friday will also be bringing back the old members of the cast including; Mark Harmon, Chad Micheal Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao. Meanwhile, Nisha Ganatra will be replacing Mark Waters as director.



Jamie Lee Curtis, while talking about Freakier Friday, told Extra: “[It was ] so fun. We just did it this summer … We came together for 42 days and just laughed a lot, cried a lot.”