Meghan Markle triggers debate as she gives herself a new title

Meghan Markle has sparked fury with her latest comment about herself at an event in Santa Barbara.



The Duchess of Sussex claimed she's one of the world’s “most bullied people”, sparking reactions by giving herself a new title.

Prince Harry's wife visited the Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara earlier this month, where she spoke to teenagers about her experiences with being bullied.



Larissa May, the co-founder of an advocacy group working with Girl Inc, revealed the Duchess opened up on being “one of the most bullied people in the world”.

However, Meghan's claim has triggered a new debate as some royal commentators have flayed the Duchess, with Chloe Dobbs saying: “This is just the most pathetic thing that has come out of her mouth.”

“Tell this to kids who get beat up over and over again and are bullied by parents in abusive households."



She, on GB News went on: “I mean, how pretentious are you Meghan Markle?”



Former BBC presenter Liz Kershaw claimed Meghan is not a victim of bullying for the most part and is actually just being “deservedly” criticised for her actions.

Kershaw went on slamming the Duchess for her alleged stunt, saying: “Most of the criticism has been negative, and I think she deserves it.”

Journalist Benjamin Butterworth said there is an “obsession” with Meghan Markle in Britain and some of the criticism she receives can be unjust.



He added: “We are quite aggressive towards her. We’re slightly obsessed in the media, whether it’s British or American media.

“I can imagine that’s not nice to be on the receiving end of. But I do think there’s something really off about going and talking to young girls, going and talking to young people and saying, ‘pity me’.



“You live a life of luxury unimaginable to 99.99 per cent of people on the planet, you should be telling those young people what they can achieve, not what they can fear.”

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother's visit to Girls Inc. came months after she and Harry launched The Parents Network, which supports parents whose children have suffered or died due to online harms.