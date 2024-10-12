One Direction's Niall Horan makes 'shocking' revelation about career

Niall Horan announces brief hiatus following The Show world tour

One Direction’s Niall Horan is making a shocking revelation after wrapping up his The Show world tour.

The 31-year-old pop star ‘abruptly’ announced that he plans to step back from the spotlight for a while.

During his final gig at the Movistar Arena in Colombia, Niall told the audience, "This stands from tomorrow onwards, you'll never find me. I'm gonna be hungover as f*** tomorrow! And I'm gonna disappear for a while. I'm gonna make you guys a brand new album and I will be back, I promise."

The singer, who rose to stardom alongside his One Direction troop, including Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik, previously called his current album “more mature” than his past work.

During an exclusive sit-down with BANG Showbiz, he said, "It's definitely the most different, the sound of it has matured a lot. It's kind of a conceptual album about the things in your life. The Show'' is a metaphor for life in this case, and all the spokes of the wheel that makeup your life experience."

For the unversed, speculation is swirling around next year's Glastonbury Festival.