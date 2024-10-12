David Beckham pays sweet tribute to daughter on International Day of the Girl

David Beckham surprises daughter Harper with sweet gesture on day of girls

David Beckham delighted fans with a heartfelt tribute to his daughter Harper Beckham on International Day of the Girl.

Taking to Instagram, the former footballer praised his thirteen-year-old girl by writing a sweet caption for his little one on October 11.

David Posted a series of images from his trip to Indonesia and called himself a ‘proud’ dad.

The 49-year-old philanthropist, who is a Goodwill Ambassador for Unicef, wrote, “As a proud @unicef Goodwill Ambassador and father to an incredible daughter, an issue close to my heart is for girls everywhere to have their voices heard, to learn and have the chance to fulfil their potential..."

"On this #DayoftheGirl, we encourage our world leaders to continue the fight to protect the rights of adolescent girls #GirlGoals."

In another snapshot, Victoria Beckham's husband shared a girl holding a placard that read, “Girls are capable #GirlGoals.”

After David’s post, his fans flooded the comments section with love and appreciation for being a great father.

One fan commented, “Yes, very true, you very good father, God bless you.”

“What A Beautiful Smile,” another fan chimed in.

It is important to note that David shares four children with his wife Victoria named, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

