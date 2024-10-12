Victoria Beckham's 'disrespectful' daughter in law photo sparks backlash

Victoria Beckham garners attention over daughter in law's 'disrespectful' photo

Victoria Beckham has garnered attention after she shared ‘disrespectful’ photo of her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz.

The fashion designer and former Spice Girl attended the star-studded event in the wake of her son Brooklyn’s new hot sauce brand Cloud 23.

The 25-year-old was further supported by his entire family, including father David Beckham, brother Cruz, sister Harper, and his beloved wife.

Victoria took to her Instagram to share photos from the memorable launch event, sparking concern among her fans who couldn’t help but question Nicola’s fashion preferences.

She wrote in the caption, “@brooklynpeltzbeckham, your dream has become a reality and we could not have been prouder of you last night. We all love you so much!! Kisses @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham #HarperSeven @cloud23 x Miss you @romeobeckham x”

In the photos, the "nepo" kid sported a pantless outfit that fans deemed 'disrespectful.'

One fan commented, "Victoria doesn’t look too happy. I wouldn’t be either if my daughter-in-law showed up to my son’s event wearing no pants. How distasteful and disrespectful."

While another chimed in, adding, "What in the world is Nicola NOT wearing?? Talk about screaming for attention!!"

A third exclaimed, "Nicola forget to put on the bottom half of her outfit!!"