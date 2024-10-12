King Charles takes crucial step for Australia tour amid health woes

The medical team of King Charles has reportedly taken a crucial measure to ensure the monarch's health during his upcoming visit to Australia.

For the unversed, Buckingham Palace announced on September 10 that King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit Australia and Samoa, and attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) from 18th - 26th October 2024.

Now, the Times reported that the King, 75, will be accompanied by two doctors on his much-awaited foreign tour since his cancer diagnosis in February 2024.

Notably, this latest update came after the same magazine revealed that the monarch's cancer treatment might "pause" amid the royal tour.

However, an insider shared that King Charles's health "will be monitored closely during the visit."

Speaking of His Majesty's two-stop tour, royal commentator Hugo Vickers claimed that the monarch wouldn’t be undertaking this trip unless he was fit enough to do it.

In conversation with the above-mentioned source, the royal author said, "I’m sure that the medical team has been consulted and will look after the King and make sure that he doesn’t overwork, as we know he has a propensity to do."