BTS' Jin wipes out 100 million stream hit 'Super Tuna' from sites

BTS' Jin released extended version of Super Tuna with special video on Friday, October 11

Jin left the BTS ARMY in shock with his latest move following the release of an extended version of his beloved track Super Tuna.



The BTS sensation fulfilled his promise and dropped the extended version of Super Tuna on Friday, October 11, along with a brand-new special video.

However, he deleted the original version of the hit track from the streaming platforms, which took fans less than a day to realise.

"Why doesn’t Super Tuna 1 exist? It had 100 million streams! You could combine streams. Please tell me this is a bug; I can’t believe it’s been deleted!" one fan incredulously questioned.

“So what you’re telling me is that the OG Super Tuna doesn’t exist anymore? Seok-jin actually deleted it? A song with 136 million streams?? Holy sh*t," another user remarked.

"Hey, he deleted the old version of Super Tuna, which had over 100 million streams. Jin wasn’t kidding when he said he requested it to be taken down, but why? It achieved so much, and now it’s all gone?" a third fan expressed, voicing their dismay.

In 2021, Jin, 31, released Super Tuna unexpectedly as a birthday gift to his fans. The song was a tribute to his love for fishing.

The song garnered immense love from fans until Jin recently took down the original from all music streaming platforms, replacing it with the extended version, as reported by Koreaboo.