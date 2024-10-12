Taylor Swift prioritises Travis Kelce's birthday amid busy tour schedule

Taylor Swift skipped Travis Kelce's 35th birthday celebration with friends on Saturday night, but she made up for it with an intimate Sunday dinner party.



According to Page Six, Swift and her father, Scott, treated Kelce and his family, along with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, to sushi at Noka.

The exclusive dinner was a low-key affair, wrapping up early since the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the New Orleans Saints the next day.

Noka, known for its miso cod and dry-aged duck, typically closes on Sundays but accommodates private events.

However, another source casts doubt on the private party, suggesting Swift wasn't in town until Monday.

Swift and Kelce have a history with Noka, having dined there last month when the restaurant closed for "maintenance." Brittany Mahomes also celebrated her birthday at the hotspot.

On Monday, Swift attended Kelce's game at Arrowhead Stadium, cheering him on from a VIP suite alongside her father and Mecole Hardman Jr.'s fiancée, Chariah Gordo. The couple celebrated the Chiefs' win with a cozy after-party.

Kelce kicked off his birthday weekend with his brother, Jason, and wife Kylie, and friend Patrick Mahomes at Zac Townsend's comedy show at the Midland Theater. Earlier that day, he hosted his annual Kelce Car Jam charity event.

When asked about his birthday wishes, Kelce joked, "I'll take another Super Bowl if you got one of those."

Swift had missed Kelce's previous two games, reportedly busy rehearsing for her tour's October 18 restart in Miami.