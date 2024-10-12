Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share uplifting message amid separation drama

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly responded to their critics by releasing a joint message to commemorate a special occasion.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pledge to work together in order to uplift young girls in online spaces on the occasion of International Day of the Girl.

In a statement on their official website, the Montecito couple said, "Through their work with The Archewell Foundation, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are dedicated to uplifting girls globally and ensuring their safety and wellness in online spaces."

"As they pursue digital wellbeing for all, they will continue to listen to young people, providing them with the resources needed to flourish."

It is pertinent to note that the pair's message came after Meghan stepped out to attend the Girls Inc. event, which took place at the Greater Santa Barbara.

The former Suits actress engaged with "young girls about their experiences growing up in the digital age."

For the unversed, Harry and Meghan have reportedly decided to split their professional work so the couple can give quality time to their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

However, by issuing joint statements, the former working royals have sent a message to the world that they are on the same page and will continue working together for causes close to their hearts.