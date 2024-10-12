Disney unveils release date of two classics; 'Freakier Friday' and 'Lilo & Stitch'

Disney is taking us back to the early 2000s with two highly anticipated reboots: Freakier Friday and a live-action Lilo & Stitch.

Both films promise to deliver a healthy dose of nostalgia and excitement.

First up, Lilo & Stitch hits theaters on May 23, 2025, going head-to-head with Mission: Impossible 8. The live-action, CGI hybrid reboot directs Dean Fleischer Camp and stars Maia Kealoha as Lilo.

Chris Sanders, the original voice of Stitch, returns to bring the beloved dog-like alien to life.

Next, Freakier Friday arrives on August 8, 2025, sharing the release date with Leonardo DiCaprio's latest project, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

The sequel reunites Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, stars of the 2003 body-swap comedy.

Director Nisha Ganatra takes the helm, picking up where the original left off. This time around, Anna (Lohan) has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As Tess (Curtis) and Anna navigate blended family life, they discover "lightning might indeed strike twice."

The cast includes returning stars Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao, alongside newcomers Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Disney gave fans a first glimpse of Lilo & Stitch at D23 in August, generating buzz for the reboots.