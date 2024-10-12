Lisa Ann Walter fulfilling lifelong desires with 'Abbott Elementary' salary

Lisa Ann Walter on 'Abbott Elementary' paycheck

Lisa Ann Walter’s making it worth with her revised Abbott Elementary paycheck.



At Warner Bros. Television Group's Fall TV event with Fenty Beauty in Los Angeles on Thursday, Oct. 10, the actress got candid to People about what she’s been doing with her new salary.

“Yes, we got a little more money in there and all the Hot Pockets we could eat,” Walter said humorously while discussing high pay raises of the Abbott Elementary before season 4.

“This year, I did something that I had not been able to do in many, many years since the divorce took the last one — and that’s buy myself a house,” she continues. “I couldn't afford it in Los Angeles, even being a working actress.”

Walter also shared that although she has only been living in the house for one week she has “already had a flood and had to replace the water heater.”

As per Deadline, after renegotiating, Walter, who portrays the character of the second-grade teacher Melissa Schemmenti on the popular ABC sitcom, will now be paid $200,000 per episode.