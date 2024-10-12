Zoey Deutch gushes over ‘Set It Up’ co-star Glen Powell

Zoey Deutch praises her co-star Glen Powell: More inside

Zoey Deutch has recently gushed over Set It Up co-star Glen Powell.



Speaking to PEOPLE backstage at New York’s Barrymore Theatre, Zoey responded to a question about how she felt regarding Glen’s success in rom-com movies like Anyone But You and Hit Man.

To which, the Not Okay actress quipped, “Stop cheating on me, Glen!”

Zoey later said, “I'm extremely, extremely happy for him.”

“And I know this has been said, but there is no one in this business who deserves it more than him,” stated the 29-year-old.

Zoey praised Glen as she told the outlet, “He works so hard, he is so kind to everyone, and I'm just very happy for him.”

“He deserves all the success, and we know there's a lot more to come,” she added.

Earlier in a 2018 interview with PEOPLE, Zoey shut down dating rumours with Glen saying that it “won’t happen”.

“It’s never gonna happen,” agreed the Top Gun/; Maverick actor at the time.

While addressing the possibility of a sequel to Set It Up movie, Glen told the outlet at the time, “I had no idea that the movie would do as well [as it did].”

Meanwhile, Zoey can be seen with Jim Parsons, Katie Holmes and more in the Kenny Leon–directed Our Town, now playing at the Barrymore Theatre.