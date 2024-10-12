Who is still unaware of Princess Beatrice's baby news?

Princess Beatrice announced she is expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Princess Eugenie’s son is still “unaware” that his aunt, Princess Beatrice, is expecting and that he’ll soon have another cousin.

Last week, the Duke of York’s eldest daughter announced she is expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

However, it seems not all family members are in on the news just yet, as Eugenie revealed that her two young sons remain oblivious.

The 34-year-old royal shares sons August, three, and Ernest, one, with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Speaking to HELLO!, the royal shared how she told her boys about the exciting news.

“I haven't got that far yet,” she said. “I think maybe Augie will see the tummy growing and realise but no, they don't get it. Just yet.”

She also spoke about her mother, Sarah, the Duchess of York, who she said is “so happy” following the announcement.

The royal said: “Mum's funny because she loves her grandchildren so much but you can just see this pride for her two daughters.

“She's like ‘my babies!’ When you become a granny you have the pride for the baby and your baby, you know? She's got a double whammy there.”

Beatrice and Edoardo are already parents to their three-year-old daughter, Sienna Mapelli Mozzi.

Edoardo also has a son from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang, whom he dated from 2015 to 2018.

The Palace confirmed the royal baby news on October 1, in a statement that read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three.

“His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

Her sister later took to her Instagram story to celebrate the good news. She shared the official post made by Buckingham Palace, adding an excitable GIF to the post.

She also posted two images online, showing the two sisters interacting on the beach with their husbands during Christmas 2022.

The princess wrote: “Congratulations Beabea.. So looking forward to more on this journey of motherhood together.

“And adding another little one to the gang.”