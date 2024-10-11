Kensington Palace gives latest update on Kate Middleton's health, plans

Kate Middleton has fully returned to the public life, keeping fans on their toes amid speculation bout her future move.

The Princess of Wales has seemingly decided to engage with royal fans amid rumours that Duchess Sophie is replacing her by dominating the royal family's social media as she's incredibly dutiful.

Kensington Palace has given fans latest updates on Kate's health and her future plans by releasing series of Kate's photos and videos, showing Princess Catherine out of the woods to begin new colourful journey with her husband and loved ones.

A royal insider told, "The Princess has decided to resume royal duties as she's returning to life after finishing her chemotheraphy."



They went on saying: "Kate Middleton is making good progress in her recovery and focusing to remain cancer free while performing some important royal duties."

There are also speculations that the Princess of Wales' royal comeback will also be celebrated by Buckingham Palace.

Catherine, who was diagnosed with cancer in March, has successfully finished her chemotherapy. Her latest outings suggests as she's now experiencing good days after coming out of the difficult phase of her life.