Prince Harry marks World Mental Health Day with meaningful message

Prince Harry sat down for a meaningful discussion to mark World Mental Health Day on October 10.



The Duke of Sussex discussed the negative impact of social media on Generation Z during an insightful session with The Anxious Generation author and social psychologist, Jonathan Haidt.

The expert shared that play-based childhood and the move to phone-based childhood might be doing more harm to the boys than the girls.

In response, Harry said, "This is one of the problems we face as parents. These apps have been specifically designed to hook and keep children online for as long as possible. [They ended up doing] mindless scrolling."

He added, "During that scrolling, they find content which they wouldn't otherwise, forcing them to keep online for longer and some of that content ends up suggesting suicide."

Moreover, the two shared actionable steps which will help address the rising mental health crisis among teens.



It is important to mention that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been quite vocal about mental health issues.

Recently, the couple launched a new goodwill project titled, Parents' Network in association with their Archewell Foundation, which aims to combat the growing issue of cyberbullying, and its negative impact on the mental health of young people.

Their initiative will provide help to the parents of victims and survivors.