Amber Anderson marries Connor Swindells in dreamy ceremony: See Photos

Amber Anderson, Connor Swindells exchange vows in a dreamy wedding

Connor Swindells and Amber Anderson have tied the knot after dating for four years.

According to the People magazine, the Peaky Blinders famed actress and the Sex Education star married at the Boath House in the Scottish Highlands on October 10.

In the viral images, Amber was looking gorgeous in a satin white strapless gown which she paired with dreamy elbow-length gloves.

To accessories her look, the 32-year-old actress carried fine jewellery and silver shoes.

On the other side, the groom was seen donning a dark blue suit with a flower brooch on his coat.

Speaking of the outfit details with Vogue magazine, Amber shared that initially when she tried her wedding gown for the first time, she got an instant hint that it was made for her.

The Skin Walker star said, “I just knew as soon as I tried it on, my favourite parts of my body were accentuated, and the bits that I didn’t like didn’t really matter anymore.”

“I knew it would look good sitting down or standing up,” she added.

It is important to mention that Amber and Connor initially met on the sets of the film EMMA which was released in February 2020.

The romance speculations sparked right after their romance-comedy movie in 2020.