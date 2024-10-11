Reese Witherspoon praises daughter Ava over World Mental Health Day message

Reese Witherspoon loves daughter Ava Phillippe's mental health message

Reese Witherspoon seems proud of her daughter Ava Phillippe for the message she shared this World Mental Health Day.



The 25-year-old took to her Instagram account on Thursday, October 10, to share a video message, which featured her talking about all the mental health challenges she has been facing.

“On this #worldmentalhealthday @kidsmentalhealthfoundation & I want to ask you to ‘Take 5′ for kids’ mental health by spending 5 minutes (or more!) checking in and spending time with a child in your life,” Phillippe captioned the video post.

“You might be surprised at the difference just 5 minutes can make for their mental health— and yours! Click the link in my bio or go to kidsmentalhealthfoundation.org to learn more.”

Witherspoon, the 48-year-old proud mom, took to the comment section to express her admiration over her daughter’s message.

“Beautifully said,” the Big Little Lies star wrote.

Witherspoon is mother to Ava and son Deacon, 20, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and additionally sharing 9-year-old son Tennessee with ex-husband Jim Toth.

In the recent video, Ava opened up about the significance of being transparent about mental health sharing that she has long aspired to become a therapist.

She explained that her passion for therapy stems from the profound influence therapists have had on her own life. Ava emphasised the transformative impact of mental health professionals, stating how they “truly changed [her] life.”

“We should all take time to check in on those most important to us, and how they’re feeling, especially though, the people who are a little earlier on in their journey,” she said.

“It’s important to put these things out in the open and to talk about the way you feel, even if it doesn’t make sense, even if it feels stupid or silly, to make time for the way you feel, because it’s important.”