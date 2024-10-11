Saoirse Ronan reveals reason behind Ryan Gosling's exit from 'The Lovely Bones'

Saoirse Ronan recently opened up about Ryan Gosling's unexpected departure from the 2009 film, The Lovely Bones.

In a candid conversation on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Ronan shared her thoughts on the casting change.

Gosling, 43, was initially set to play Ronan's father, but was let go due to creative differences with director Peter Jackson. Mark Wahlberg eventually took on the role.

"I think I just loved Ryan. And his dog, George. I was just sad that, you know, he wasn't going to be around," Ronan reminisced. Despite Gosling's exit, Ronan understood the reasoning behind Jackson's decision, calling it "totally valid."

"It happens. Do you know what I mean? It's not personal, necessarily. It's like sometimes you're just not on the same page," Ronan said. She noted that Wahlberg's life experience as a father brought a unique perspective to the role.

Gosling had previously shared his side of the story with The Hollywood Reporter in 2010. "We didn't talk very much during the preproduction process, which was the problem," he explained.

The Barbie star had envisioned his character as heavier, around 210 pounds, which didn't align with Jackson's vision.

"I just showed up on set, and I had gotten it wrong. Then I was fat and unemployed," Gosling joked.

Ronan and Gosling later collaborated on the 2014 film Lost River. Ronan fondly recalled working with Gosling, saying, "And, again, he's just, like, the same. He doesn't change."