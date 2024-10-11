John Stamos makes shocking confession about new memoir

John Stamos has no qualms about sharing details in his new memoir

John Stamos has recently admitted he has no qualms about sharing details in his new memoir, If You Would Have Told Me.



Speaking to US WEEKLY, the Full House alum said, “The week that it came out, I called my publicist and I was crying. I’m like, ‘What did I do?’”

“And this saying came to me: anything less than the truth is paralysis… I know it sounds corny, but it sets you free,” continued the 61-year-old.

John disclosed he wanted his book to “remain mostly about his own journey”.

“Why badmouth somebody or why embarrass someone?” he remarked.

John told the outlet, “Talking about myself was one thing and being brutally honest with myself, but about other people?”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Wedding Wars actor discussed about audiobook, saying, “I’m really proud of that audio. That was one of the things I looked most forward to, was doing the audiobook.”

“I said, ‘Well, how long is that gonna take?’ And they said, ‘Oh, you know, you get done in probably five or six days.’ I took 37 days to do it… It was very emotional and very difficult,” explained John.

In the audiobook, John opened up that he was allowed by the producers to make few amends.

“I did so much rewriting, they wanted to kill me. I moved stuff around. I moved chapters around. I took stuff out. I put stuff in,” pointed out the actor.

However, John added, “I loved it. And it’s very cathartic, I think. You’re in this little booth, almost like a confessional or something.”

Meanwhile, the paperback edition of John’s memoir will be out on October 22.