Ben Affleck appears emotionless following Jennifer Lopez's divorce remarks

Ben Affleck displayed no emotion when he stepped out in LA this week after ex Jennifer Lopez commented on their divorce.

The 52-year-old actor refused to react to Jennifer classifying their decision to separate as difficult.

This was the first time Affleck was seen in public since Lopez's bold photoshoot and her comments about their split.

The star was spotted wearing a grey t-shirt and blue jeans as he walked with his production crew, searching for a location for his new project.

When questioned about her separation from the filmmaker, the singer stated it was "f***ing hard."

Jennifer was mindful not to mention her ex-husband's name when she shared with Nikki Glaser how her life had blown up in her face this year.

The Atlas star said she needed to be alone after her split from Ben.

"You have to be complete if you want something that's more complete," the Ain't Your Mama singer told Nikki.

She also shared that she does not need to depend on another person to be happy and needs to find happiness within herself.

Married for two years, Ben and Jennifer decided to split back in April.

On August 20, which also happened to be their wedding anniversary, Lopez officially filed for divorce.