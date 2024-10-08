Prince Andrew receives good news about Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew, who's said to be at loggerheads with his elder brother King Charles over his royal residence, will not vacate the Royal Lodge.

The 75-year-old monarch is facing a difficult situation as the Duke of York is not obeying his order to move out of Royal Lodge despite being asked to downsize.

Royal expert Richard Palmer turned to X, formerly twitter, to share his knowledge about the King and the Duke's alleged rift on the 31-room luxury mansion, writing: "The King wants Andrew to pay his own property maintenance and security costs now he’s no longer a working royal."

The expert went on revealing the truth about the King's authority in this regard, adding: "But he has no power to evict Andrew and, as far as I’m aware, the Crown Estate hasn’t set any new deadlines. This seems untrue."



Prince Andrew currently resides in the £30 million home, but the King wants him to move into the Frogmore Cottage, which requires less expensive upkeep and was previously the UK base for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.



There are reports that the King has cut back on funding, potentially leaving Andrew struggling to cover the high costs of the property's security and maintenance.



Previously, Svar Nanan-Sen, on GB News, said: "The situation is complicated by the fact Prince Andrew has a 75 year lease agreement for the Royal Lodge, which he signed in 2003."



Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker added: "That lease agreement is with the Crown Estate is not with King Charles, which leaves King Charles with a bit of a difficult situation because he can't evict his brother because it's the Crown Estate. It's not him."