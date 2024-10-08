Taylor Swift shuts down feud rumours with Brittany Mahomes at latest game

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes reunite at the Kansas City Chiefs versus New Orleans Saints game

Taylor Swift, who showed up to support boyfriend Travis Kelce, shared a sweet moment of reunion with Brittany Mahomes ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs game on Monday, October 7th.



Brittany and Taylor grew close after bonding during the Chiefs’ matches together last season, cheering on their respective beaus, Patrick Mahomes and Kelce.

The two recently sparked rumours of bad blood after they declared their differing political opinions publicly. Since then, the two pals were not seen together.

However, at the new NFL game, which marked the Eras Tour performer’s return to the field after her no-show at away games, Taylor was seen hugging a pregnant Brittany in a fan-posted video on TikTok.

This interaction marked their first sighting together during NFL season this year, and after the brief meeting, the two did not sit together in the stadium.

The Love Story songstress sat next to her dad, Scott Swift, and the tight end's family, including his dad, Ed Kelce, brother Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce.

The 14-time Grammy winner sported a plaid corset and matching skirt at the game, while the expecting mother wore an all-red ensemble, consisting of a leather jacket and matching pants.