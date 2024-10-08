Al Pacino shares shocking clarification on relationship with Noor Alfallah

Al Pacino denies romance with Noor Alfalah

Al Pacino is shockingly not romantically involved with Noor Alfallah, after welcoming son Roman in June 2023.



The Hollywood superstar, who has never been married and dated actresses Diane Keaton, Beverly D’Angelo, Kathleen Quinlan in the past, clarified his relationship status with his latest flame, producer Noor Alfallah, in an interview with People on Oct. 3.

When asked if he is in a relationship with Alfalah, 30, the 84-year-old told the outlet, “No. I have friendship.”

A spokesperson for Pacino added, "Al and Noor are very good friends, have been for years, and are co-parents to their son Roman."

The acting legend recently addressed many of his relationships, along with his dislike for marriage, which he calls “an entrance to the pain train” in his new memoir Sonny Boy.

“Everything's a ticket to the pain train. A ticket or nothing. Are you going to go or not? No, I'll stay here. I'll stay here at the station, I'm not getting on,” he wrote.

Marriage, he further elaborated, “can suit you, by all means. I just didn't feel it ever suited me for some reason.”