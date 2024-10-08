Liam Payne’s ex-fiancee Maya Henry makes shocking claim against Zayn Malik

Maya Henry, Liam Payne’s ex-fiancee, just revealed what "One Direction" fans may have been wanting to know for a long time.



Maya claimed to know which one of the Payne’s former band member’s threw him against a wall.

“OK, I see this all the time, everywhere,” Henry, 23, revealed in a TikTok video on Sunday, October 6, sharing a clip of another creator saying that they “lied” and had to “discuss who we think threw Liam Payne up a wall” again.

In response to a fan’s curiosity for clarification, Henry addressed the situation directly, saying, “I’ve heard this insufferable story so many times, and he told me it was Zayn, so.”

She name dropped Zayn Malik as the one who assaulted Payne out of the former bandmates. The group also had members Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Niall Horan before they disbanded in January 2016.

Henry, who was engaged to Payne, 31, from 2020 until their split in 2022, addressed the subject two years after Payne initially discussed the boy band incident on the “Impaulsive” podcast.

“In the band, we hated each other,” Payne said in 2022. “Like, come to blows hate each other, it was close.”