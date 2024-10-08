Anna Kendrick shares she received valuable advice from Brittany Snow for direction

Anna Kendrick on receiving valuable advice from Pitch Perfect co-star Brittany Snow

Anna Kendrick has recently shared valuable advice she received from Pitch Perfect co-star Brittany Snow over direction.



Speaking on the Today show on October 7, Anna revealed she reached out to Brittany for her directorial debut, Woman of the Hour.

The Oscar-nominated actress shared it was “really scary to take that step into the director's chair for the true-crime thriller,” which premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

“I did, I called Brittany Snow. I feel very, very lucky and grateful that the Pitch Perfect girls, we're really family in the truest sense of the word. We're like, 'We didn't choose each other, but we're connected for life,’” said Anna.

The Self Reliance actress continued, “The day before we actually started filming, I was really — my confidence was so low.”

“And I called Brittany, and I was expecting a really sugary-sweet pep talk 'cause that's kinda who she is. And she's just went, 'Anna, you're gonna get on set and you're gonna know what to do.' I was like, 'Why are you talking to me like me? That is so rude.' But it was also exactly what I needed to hear,” explained the 39-year-old.

Anna stated, “She kinda gave me a taste of my own medicine.”

Meanwhile, Brittany and Anna made three Pitch Perfect movies between 2012 and 2017.