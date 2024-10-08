Patrick J. Adams recalls ‘chemistry read’ with Suits’ co-star Meghan Markle

Patrick J. Adams talks about Suits' co-star Meghan Markle

Suits star Patrick J. Adams has recently gushed over his former co-star Meghan Markle.



Speaking on the second episode of his Sidebar: A Suits Watch podcast on October 1, the actor revealed he knew Markle would get a part on the hit legal drama.

“I think just knowing each other and getting to calm down and not have those nerves of just getting to know one another really helped that chemistry read,” he remembered.



Adams explained, “We had an easygoing thing when we went into that room. And it was pretty clear that she was gonna get the part from the minute we did the chemistry read.”

“It was just so much easier than it was with anybody else — she crushed it and she crushes it in the show,” added the actor while discussing about the Duchess of Sussex.

Adams previously reflected on how Suits changed his life as an actor in the first episode of his new rewatch podcast.

“It's weird to have a moment on camera where you could see your life change, you know? Because this is where my life changed,” he continued.

Adams further said, “The show changed my whole life. It's changed my career. It's changed the way that I work. It's changed the people in my life.”

“So many things wouldn't have happened were it not for the show,” he added.