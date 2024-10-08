Hilaria Baldwin shares glimpse of her tough weekend with son Romeo: Photo

Hilaria Baldwin shares what her six-year-old son Romeo went through this weekend

Hilaria Baldwin has recently shared glimpse of her tough weekend with seven children, whom she shares with husband Alec Baldwin.



On October 6, Hilaria posted a selfie of her six-year-old son Romeo, displaying his stitches on her Instagram Story.

In the caption, she wrote, “Romeo banged his head...stitches like a champ.”

“Grateful @drchrisfunderburk for making this as painless of an experience as possible,” remarked Hilaria.

She also included a poll on the photo, writing, “Why do these things always happen on weekends?” with two answers: “I know, right?” and “The universe demons say: happy Sunday!”

Earlier in September, Hilaria spoke to Vogue where she dished out details about her life as a mother of seven.

The entrepreneur mentioned that her day started at 5 a.m. and ended around 8:30 p.m.

Reflecting on what her kids do after school, Hilaria revealed that she doesn't love having her kids on screens, as she preferred, they complete their creative activities.

“Screen time is such a battle for parents these days and I'm grateful for activities that bring out their creativity,” pointed out the 40-year-old.

Hilaria noted, “Watching them with their little conversations together warms my heart.”

“Fostering their closeness is one of my main focuses in being their mother. I hope they will always be lifelong best friends,” she added.