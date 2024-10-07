Jay Sean to perform at 'Nykaaland 2.0' in India, says 'it feels like a homecoming'

Nykaaland 2.0 is India’s largest beauty festival that is set to take place on October 25-27

British singer and song writer Jay Sean has confirmed that he will be returning to India for the Nykaaland 2.0 which is set to take place on October 25-27.

The international sensation will be giving an electrifying performance on stage for his hard-core fans.

He will be taking his fans back to the 2000s era as he will be singing some of his hit tracks namely: Do You Remember, Ride It, Stay and many more.

While expressing his excitement on his upcoming gig, Sean stated: “I’m absolutely stoked to be back in India – honestly, every time I come here, it feels like a homecoming!”

He further added: “Performing at Nykaaland is going to be something special, and I know it’s one of the biggest pop culture events around.”

“Mumbai, you always bring that next-level energy, and I’m ready to match it! From the moment I step on stage, we’re going to turn it all the way up. Can’t wait to vibe with everyone and trust me, this is gonna be one night you won’t forget!”, said the Down singer.

Besides Jay Sean, music duo OAFF and Savera, which is famous for their song Doobey from film Gehraiyaan, have also joined the artist line-up of the Nykaaland 2.0.

Nykaaland 2.0, India’s largest beauty festival, is set to take place in India from October 25 to October 27, reports News 18.