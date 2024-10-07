Rachel McAdams in negotiations for lead role in Sam Raimi's thriller: Report

The 'Notebook' star hasn't officially taken on a role in the film yet, but negotiations are underway

Rachel McAdams is in talks to reunite with director Sam Raimi for his upcoming horror-thriller Send Help, according to Deadline.

The duo previously worked together on Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness in 2022, and while McAdams hasn't officially signed on yet, negotiations are underway.

Raimi, known for his work on horror classics like The Evil Dead, will both direct and produce Send Help, which is described as a “two-hander horror-thriller set on an island.” The film, co-written by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, is said to combine elements of Misery and Castaway.

No release date has been confirmed.

McAdams, 45, is no stranger to the genre, having starred in the 2005 horror mystery Red Eye alongside Cillian Murphy.

The Notebook star, who also made her Broadway debut earlier this year, has expressed admiration for Raimi in the past.

“I love Sam so much. He’s just such a pro, but he’s so humble and so collaborative,” she told Collider in a 2022 interview.

“He’s the nicest man. It’s always those ones that do the horror films that are so nice. It’s so strange,” she quipped.