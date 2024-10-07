Zendaya teases big time jump in 'Euphoria' Season 3: 'Will be fascinating'

Zendaya hints at exciting changes in 'Euphoria' Season 3.

Zendaya has teased exciting news about the upcoming season of Euphoria—the hit HBO drama will feature a time jump in its third installment.

The actor, who will reprise her role as Rue Bennett, confirmed the time jump while discussing the show's future.

Loosely based on creator Sam Levinson's own experiences with drug addiction, Euphoria follows high schoolers in the fictional town of East Highland as they navigate love, sex, loss, and addiction.

While Zendaya also serves as an executive producer on the series, she revealed that even she doesn’t have a full grasp of what the new season will bring. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what unfolds in this thrilling next chapter.

Speaking on Entertainment Weekly's The Awards podcast, the actor shared her excitement about exploring the characters' lives beyond high school.

"I don’t quite know exactly what the season is going to look like, but I do know that the time jump is happening," she said.

"It will be fascinating to see how everything we saw when they were in high school affects their adulthood and who they become in a much bigger world. I’ll be interested to see what happens too."

The third season of Euphoria will finally begin production in January after a series of delays, primarily due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes.

Zendaya, who also serves as an executive producer on the show, recently made waves with her role in Luca Guadagnino's romantic sports drama Challengers.